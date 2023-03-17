Morecambe Lib Dem leader hits back after resort MP David Morris calls for Westminster investigation into town council

Morecambe MP Mr Morris said in a Visitor and Guardian opinion piece this week that he had asked communities secretary Michael Gove to send a task force to investigate why Morecambe Town Council "are needlessly financed to fund spiralling wages of £184,000 and rising".

He also said the town council was "expecting to raise £1m more from Morecambe's taxpayers, to either buy Frontierland, that's already owned by the Morecambe taxpayer and not for sale" and accused them of creating a reserve fund "to pay for vanity projects" such as spending £48,000 "engaging architects to design buildings on land they do not own or have the capital to build".

Morecambe Town Council's 2023/24 budget includes £100,000 for festivals and events, as well as £150,000 to improve the look of Morecambe.

David Morris MP at Westminster.

A £20,000 grant will be given to the Baylight festival of light and local organisations will be able to apply for grants from a £25,000 pot.

The money will also pay for the town council's own events - which in 2022 included a street party for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and bringing the Mars exhibition to Morecambe Winter Gardens.

They have also announced a Coronation Carnival on Morecambe Promenade on May 7 to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

The number of staff at Morecambe Town Council will increase from six to 10, and salaries are budgeted to be a total of £361,000, up from £184,000.

The former Frontierland site in Morecambe.

Meanwhile, the town council's share of the council tax has increased, with a Band A property paying an extra £1.32 per week, which will go towards plans for Frontierland.

Leader of the Liberal Democrat group on Morecambe Town Council Coun Bill Jackson has now hit back at Mr Morris's claims.

In an open letter to the MP, he said: "I was astonished at your apparent lack of knowledge on several issues facing Morecambe and its town council.

"We’d happily welcome a task force to show the fantastic work we’re doing improving our town for local people."

Coun Jackson pointed to the positive work done by the council since it received a damning audit three years ago which highlighted bad management and questionable working practices.

"The town council had not raised its precept for 10 years and as a result it could not afford to offer any meaningful services to our town," he said.

"Residents were prepared to do away with the town council because it wasn’t working for them.

"Fast forward to today. Morecambe Town Council was recently awarded a coveted Gold Standard Award - the only one in Lancashire.

"The council is now really making a big difference to our town."

Coun Jackson pointed to areas of improvement including cleaner streets as a result of the Street Rangers team, taking over the weeding service (funded by Lancashire County Council for the next five years) for the whole district, and bringing in high profile events to the town.

"Residents tell us that they are delighted with the work we are doing in supporting our communities," Mr Jackson said.

"So I ask you Mr Morris, do you expect our street rangers, weeding service and events organisers to provide their services for free and to do their task without equipment?

"Or are you saying that having a clean, weed-free town with entertainment for the residents is not important?"

Mr Jackson accused Mr Morris of "point blank" refusing to attend a meeting with town councillors over Frontierland.

But Mr Morris said the town council was merely “replicating” Lancaster City Council’s responsibilities by raising money through council tax towards the former theme park site.

"As our MP you’ve done nothing for residents to transform Frontierland or even addressed the issue," Coun Jackson said.

"Frontierland has been a massive blot on the landscape in a strategic part of our seafront for 24 years.

"It is wasted empty space that residents want to see transformed. The site is now owned by Lancaster City Council who are not going to develop it themselves but are looking for third parties to express an interest in how it is developed.

"The West End has been cut off from the rest of the town by a derelict Frontierland resulting in a lack of footfall and lack of investment. By transforming the site, we aim to help the West End to regain its former glory."

Coun Jackson said "comprehensive residents' surveys" had been carried out asking how people would like the site to be developed. The favoured option was overwhelmingly indoor/outdoor community spaces with leisure facilities.

As a result, Morecambe Town Council submitted an Expression of Interest to Lancaster City Council.

"If Morecambe Town Council had not submitted this proposal for community use then the site would most likely be developed for pure economic gain, such as a housing estate or a car park," Coun Jackson said.

"This would have been a disaster for the town, in particular for the West End which would remain cut off from the rest of the town.

"How Frontierland is developed is of vital importance. Whatever is decided now will be around for generations to come so we need to get it right for our residents.

"The town council’s plans have the support of Lancaster University and other potential stakeholders. It is an ideal opportunity to complement visitors to the Eden Project Morecambe and become an important community asset."

Mr Jackson continued: "Your suggestion that the town council is in need of investigation is shameful and uncalled for and shows the deepest disrespect for the town council staff who devote so much energy and commitment for the benefit of the town and its residents.