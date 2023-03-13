Frontierland site at centre of row over 300% town council tax rise for Morecambe residents

Morecambe Town Council chairperson Cary Matthews, along with all Liberal Democrat and Labour councillors, proposed at a recent budget meeting that Morecambe Town Council's share of the council tax should be increased by around £1.50 a week, depending on property banding.

Afterwards, the MBIs put out a statement saying they were "totally against" the rise – which the Lib Dems say is to ensure a positive future for the former Frontierland site.

"There is absolutely no necessity to penalise people in this way," said Coun Tricia Heath.

The Lib Dems say the street rangers are making a positive impact on the town.

"All essential services are provided by the county or city councils, this increase in money is only required to pay for the political whims of certain councillors.

"Lib Dems may say the million pounds raised is for their plan to own part of the Frontierland site or for the town hall, but both of those are already owned by Lancaster and Morecambe residents, land paid for by Lancaster City Council.

"This is double taxation, why give Lancaster city £1,000,000 for something Morecambe already owns.

"Absolutely disgraceful behaviour and completely out of touch with reality as there is no gain, only pain to Morecambe residents."

Morecambe Lib Dems say the money will be ringfenced explicitly for a community project on Frontierland.

However, Coun Bill Jackson, leader of the Morecambe Lib Dems, defended their decision, and hit out at the MBI's statement, calling it “scaremongering” and “a toddler having a strop”.

He said the Lib Dems built a cross-party consensus across the whole council to pass the budget to benefit all of Morecambe – but four Morecambe Bay Independent councillors refused to back it.

Most properties in Morecambe are either Band A or Band B, he added, so households will pay an extra £1.32 to £1.53 per week, ringfenced explicitly for a community project on Frontierland.

"The Morecambe Lib Dem groups feel that Lancaster City Council will ignore what local people want unless Morecambe Town Council has a stake in the Frontierland site," Coun Jackson said.

"They are deeply concerned about the prospect of the site falling into the hands of a housing developer."

Coun Jackson added: “We need to raise money to make positive changes in our communities.

"For example, the Lib Dems fought to hire street rangers – they are making a fantastic positive impact on the town, tidying up the place and clearing weeds.

"As a percentage, it might seem like a big increase, but the reality is that for most people, it will mean they pay less than an extra £1.50 per week.

"No Morecambe town councillor takes an allowance. The money raised is going straight back into our town.

"When we talk to voters, they tell us they want a town they can be proud of, and that’s what we are working towards.

"We are tidying up Morecambe, fixing our broken roads and working to transform Frontierland into a space for all.