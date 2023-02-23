Controversial cutbacks at Lancaster City Museum and visitor centres to go ahead

Speakers from a Lancaster Museum friends’ group and the King’s Own Royal Regiment Museum addressed the council’s budget meeting, at Morecambe Town Hall, asking for a rethink.

However, leading councillors on the cabinet said they sympathised with the speakers but said factors including years of government cuts and spiralling costs were to blame. They hoped new options could be found to operate the venues differently and, in future years, financial circumstances might be easier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Tinmouth from the Friends of Lancaster City Museum told the meeting: “This museum is dear to my heart, the hearts of so many who call Lancaster their home, and those who pass through its time-honoured streets.

Lancaster City Museum faces closure to the public four days a week.

“These are indeed times that are provoking despair for those who have the best interests of our culture and heritage at heart, when up to 40 per cent of the museum service budget is proposed to be cut. This is a travesty of justice for tax payers and visitors, who I maintain have a civic right to have access to the shared cultural heritage of Lancaster, but also to future generations, denied their right to connect with their past and create their own stories.”

He added: “I ask the council to consider how it will look to present and future tax payers and voters who move into this area in the wake of the Eden Project success, to see Lancaster cutting access to its flagship heritage institutions, especially in the centenary year of its own municipal museum.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He urged the council to rethink the museum funding cut plans, which would see the venue reduced to a part-time operation and close to the public four days a week.

Robin Ashcroft, chair of trustees at The King’s Own Royal Regiment Museum, which is housed in the Lancaster City Museum said: “The review of the council’s budget and likely cuts to the museum service budget is an area of uncertainty and concern to the trust. That said, we do recognise the serious challenges you face and we are determined to play a positive role in helping you address these.”

The Visitor Information Centre at The Platform in Morecambe is set to close.

He said the trust had improved in recent years and was now a professionally skilled, dynamic and proactive organisation able to support Lancaster’s heritage tourist economy. It had won over £100,000 in funding and the Hinge of Fate exhibition was one of the consequences."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Ashcroft added: “In your own council plan, you identify the importance of access and involvement in culture and heritage. On this basis, your museums are a frontline service. But will your museums be able to deliver on this objective, given the planned budget cuts? Overall, they constitute a very small amount compared with other frontline services.”

He mentioned Arts Council documents about how culture can boost city centres, mental health, tourism, local economies, jobs and skills, and regeneration.

Coun Sandra Thornberry said: “I applaud and understand the vital role of museums across the district. We know the area has got a stunning cultural potential and we have got our own strategic plan for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We face some very hard challenges, which the budget proposals show. There are rising costs, shrinking government grants and the challenge of tackling a deficit. Our income comes mainly from council tax and business rates, along with fees and charges. We have little option. We will take some from our reserves this year but that is a short-term action. If government funding changes in the future, we will look at options again.

“There is also a strong volunteer scene across the district. We will keep working with everyone – friends’ groups and stakeholders – to seek ways to help museums. ”

Budget plans had been changed in recent weeks, meaning some funding for The Platform had been extended to autumn 2024, allowing more time for adjustments and talks.

Funding for Morecambe and Lancaster Visitor Information Centres will be cut sooner at the end of the 2023 summer season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Online visitor information will be enhanced and other council staff, venues and organisations will be trained or asked about offering tourist information in future.

Councillors across all the political parties voted to support most of the budget and financial plans.

The Conservatives said they disagreed with some aspects but claimed they had no choice but to vote in favour of most recommendations because of how council rules about alternative budget ideas were being interpreted.

Coun Andrew Gardiner said: “People speak about democracy tonight and cabinet members say they have spoken to other political groups. But the Conservatives have been denied the chance to put forward our alternative budget plans by the council constitution. In the past, alternative proposals could be put forward. But not now under the Greens.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Green councillors and a council officer said the current Conservative group had not followed the right procedure to offer an alternative budget.

Coun Anne Whitehead set out a range of budget plans. She blamed government cuts and rising costs for the difficult choices.

Coun Tim Hamilton Cox, another cabinet member, said the council faced a £5million shock over the next two years.

He said: “To deal with that is extremely difficult. This is why we have these unpalatable decisions. This has not been an easy process. Officers have done a lot of hard work and councillors have quizzed the details.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council tax

The new council tax was formally agreedmeaning a Band D property will pay £249.18 a year to Lancaster City Council. The lowest Band A will pay £166.12 and the highest Band H will pay £498.36

Lancashire County Council’s precept will be £1,574 for a Band D property. The Lancashire Police & Crime Commissioner precept will be just over £251 and Lancashire Fire Service precept will be just over £82.