Cem and Cihan Öktem have taken on Jingling Lane Fish & Chips in Kirkby Lonsdale, after also opening Priory Plaice Fish and Chips in Ulverston in April.

Öktem Kitchens has been in the industry for 15 years after taking over Packet Bridge Fish and Chips in Bolton-le-Sands in February 2008.

They then took on Westgate Fish & Chips in Morecambe in November 2019.

Cem and Cihan Öktem are taking over Jingling Lane Fish & Chips in Kirkby Lonsdale.

Cem, who is the shop manager at Packet Bridge, is a former Young Fish Frier of the Year Finalist in 2013 and 2014.

He has also been a trainer at the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) training school since 2017.

Jingling Lane Fish & Chips Shop is set to open in the autumn.

On their Packet Bridge Facebook page they said: "We are absolutely delighted to get the keys to shop number 4 - Jingling Lane Fish & Chips in Kirkby Lonsdale!

"This shop has been on our radar since 2016 when we rebranded Packet Bridge! It’s a huge milestone for us as both a business and as a family we are extremely proud!

"The shop requires a new lease of life so will be closed over the summer for a full refurbishment which will make it unrecognisable to its customers, as it will be done to the same standard as Westgate Fish & Chips.