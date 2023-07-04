Graham will be doing his second walk for the MND Association in memory of his son Tony on Sunday July 30.

He will set off from the Midland Hotel at noon on a quad bike before cycling a further 5k on his exercise bike by the Eric Morecambe statue.

The day will allow people to walk or use a bike to complete the route.

Graham Jackson with his late son Tony.

Graham lost his right leg when he was 17, has had successful treatment for prostrate cancer and is now living with MND.

His son Tony wanted to begin fundraising, but unfortunately passed away at the age of 47 in 2021.

Graham is now following Tony's wish to fundraise for MND.

He successfully raised more than £7,000 on his promenade walk last year.

