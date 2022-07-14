Morecambe dad plans charity walk in honour of son

Graham, along with Tony's girlfriend Julie, is organising the 5k walk, which will begin at noon on July 31 at the Midland Hotel, taking in Broadway before ending back at the Eric Morecambe statue.

It's in memory of Graham's dear son Tony who passed away at the age of 47.

Graham, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2019, is following Tony’s wish to do a fundraiser for a MND, something that he sadly didn’t get to do prior to his death.

Graham Jackson with his late son Tony.

Graham will be leading the walk and overcoming serious challenges to reach the finish line.

Graham lost his right leg at the age of 17 but has never let this stop him. He has since beaten prostrate cancer and was diagnosed with MND in 2019 which he is living with.

These things will not stop him taking part and reaching the end of the walk with Julie, his friends and supporters.

Graham's challenge is even going worldwide as his son Mark is also organising a walk at the same time in his home city of Brisbane Australia, connecting the challenges via video link.

Graham will ride the event on a four-wheeler bike and then ride 5k on exercise bike by the famous Eric Morecambe statue to raise more, and is encouraging people to join him and donate.