Morecambe charity to launch special sensory Santa’s Grotto in Lancaster

Unique Kidz and Co, a charity providing childcare and support for children and adults with disabilities, is launching an accessible winter wonderland grotto in Lancaster city centre.

Between Wednesday December 3 and Tuesday December 9, Vino’s in Rosemary Lane will be transformed by Unique Kidz into Santa's Sensory Grotto, where children can immerse themselves in a magical sensory experience, with the opportunity to meet Santa Claus and receive a small gift.

The Unique Kidz Santa's Sensory Grotto will be open for all young people, as well as for group bookings from schools, nurseries, and other early years settings.

Visitors to the grotto will be welcomed by Unique Kidz volunteers and guided into the sensory wonderland.

Inside the Unique Kidz sensory grotto.

Children can enjoy the twinkling lights, touch the snow and festive decorations, and meet Santa’s elf, who will take them to visit Santa Claus in his grotto.

The space will be fully accessible for anyone with disabilities or additional needs, and there will be “No Santa Sessions” available, where visitors can choose to enjoy the winter wonderland without having to meet Father Christmas.

The Unique Kidz and Co Santa's Sensory Grotto was originally based in the charity’s centre in Morecambe, but the growing number of young people on its register and limited space, meant they needed a new location for the sensory experience, so as not to impact the running of its crucial services.

Jane Halpin, co-founder and trustee of Unique Kidz and Co, said: “My daughter Connie, who is a wheelchair user, has always loved Christmas but we found that traditional Santa’s Grotto’s were inaccessible to us.

“So, in true Unique Kidz style, we decided we could do it ourselves! We started the Unique Kidz and Co Santa's Sensory Grotto because we believe all children deserve to be able to experience the magic of Christmas in a safe, accessible environment.”

Jordan Halpin, general manager of Unique Kidz and Co, added: “We’re so excited to be able to bring Unique Kidz and Co’s Santa's Sensory Grotto back for 2025 and make it bigger, better, and even more accessible than ever.

“This year we’re able to run our accessible Santa's Sensory Grotto for a whole week, in the centre of Lancaster, which provides better access for those travelling by car, van, or public transport, and we’re able to offer individual and group bookings to allow more young people with disabilities and additional needs the opportunity to experience something magical.”

Individual sessions can be booked now at www.trybooking.com/uk/FLBC and group bookings of three or more can be made by contacting [email protected]

Unique Kidz and Co are delighted to have Q2Q IT, Lancaster, and Cortus Advisory Group, Preston, as sponsors for this year’s Santa’s Sensory Grotto.

The charity is looking for additional sponsors, as well as volunteers to support the running of this accessible grotto and donations of festive decorations from local individuals or businesses.

Unique Kidz and Co was founded by two mums – Jane Halpin and Denise Armer – who couldn’t find suitable childcare for their own children with disabilities.

The charity opened in 2009 with its first after school club, where 65 young people attended – now the charity has 187 young people with disabilities on its system and an ever-growing waiting list.