Morecambe based drama The Bay set to return to screens in January for third season

The last season of the show averaged eight million viewers and was ITV’s most watched drama of 2021 in terms on-demand viewing.

The third series will see Cobra and White Collar star Marsha Thomason in the lead role as DS Jenn Townsend, Morecambe’s new Family Liaison Officer.

DS Townsend is immediately thrown in the deep end when a body is found in the Bay on her first day in the job. She must get under the skin of a grieving and complicated family if she has any chance of solving the murder, whilst at the same time proving herself to new colleagues in the MIU.

Marsha Thomason plays Morecambe CID’s new Family Liaison Officer, DS Jenn Townsend. in ITV drama The Bay. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

The pressure is multiplied when her new blended family struggle to settle in Morecambe, proving to Jenn that a fresh start might not be quite as simple as moving to a different town.

Marsha will be joined by series regulars Dan Ryan, Erin Shanagher, Thomas Law and Andrew Dowbiggin.

Dan, who plays Detective Inspector Anthony ‘Tony’ Manning, has confirmed industry reports that the first episode will air on Wednesday, January 12 at 9pm.

The news was first shared by TV Zone, which also stated that all episodes will be available after that date on the ITV Hub.

ITV drama The Bay is set and filmed in Morecambe. Picture by Kelvin Stuttard.