More than 200 Lancaster & Morecambe schoolchildren to get free festive trip to the theatre

The pupils from Bowerham Primary School in Lancaster and Morecambe Bay Community Primary and Sandylands Primary will watch a festive production free of charge.

The Dukes in Lancaster will be welcoming more than 200 young people who would be unable to attend this year’s festive show due to the cost of living crisis to their festive production, Robin Hood, thanks to the production’s main sponsor, ICS Accounting.

The sponsorship package offers free tickets to young people from vulnerable or underprivileged families within the Lancaster and Morecambe community. In addition to ICS Accounting’s support, additional sponsored tickets were made available by the EDF Community Team, who are based in Heysham.

Lucas Cheong Smith will play the Sheriff in The Dukes production of Robin Hood. Photo by Gabi Dawkins.

ICS Accounting is also helping to supply transport to and from The Dukes for the children who attend the three local schools as well as community groups and programmes that work with disadvantaged young people.

Nick Dagger, Head of Marketing at ICS Accounting, said: "Christmas is such a special time of year, so for us to be able to supply tickets and travel for young people who would not be able to attend a Christmas show is our way of spreading a little Christmas magic in our local community."

Nick Houghton, Upper Key Stage 2 Leader at Bowerham Primary School said: “We are so excited to see The Dukes' Christmas production of Robin Hood.”

