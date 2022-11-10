News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sneak preview of this year's Lancaster & Morecambe school starter pictures

Next week the Lancaster Guardian and Morecambe Visitor will be publishing our School Starters supplement featuring pictures of the new reception class pupils across the district.

By Debbie Butler
24 minutes ago
Updated 10th Nov 2022, 12:57pm

The supplement will be in The Visitor newspaper on November 15 and the Guardian on November 17.

Here you’ll find a small selection of some of the pictures which we will be featuring.

You can pick up a copy of The Visitor or Lancaster Guardian to see all the photos.

1. St Patrick's Catholic Primary School, Heysham

This year's reception class.

Photo: B.Urbani

Photo Sales

2. Moorside Primary School, Lancaster

R Clougha Class.

Photo: B.Urbani

Photo Sales

3. Bolton-le-Sands CE School

School starters from the Rainbow class.

Photo: B.Urbani

Photo Sales

4. Ryelands Primary School, Lancaster

Ryelands Primary Class 1.

Photo: B.Urbani

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3