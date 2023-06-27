News you can trust since 1837
More photos from Lancaster’s colourful Pride festival

Thousands enjoyed the Pride festival which was held in Lancaster at the weekend.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 27th Jun 2023, 10:10 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 10:11 BST

A parade was held around the one-way system before an afternoon of music and entertainment in Dalton Square, which included a headline performance by former Page 3 girl Samantha Fox.

Organised by the Out in the Bay charity, the event saw former Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona hosting the main stage.

Also headlining was Ross Alexander, who made his return after previously starring in 2021, while Batala Lancaster also returned to take part in the colourful parade.

Other performances include ABBA tribute Waterloo Live, and singers Johnny Wright and Conleth Kane.

Our first photo gallery of the event can be seen here, while reader Chris Armstrong has also kindly shared these photos with us.

Ready to rock.

1. Lancaster Pride 2023

Ready to rock. Photo: Chris Armstrong

Keeping cool in the hot weather.

2. Lancaster Pride 2023

Keeping cool in the hot weather. Photo: Chris Armstrong

The parade went around the Lancaster one-way system.

3. Lancaster Pride 2023

The parade went around the Lancaster one-way system. Photo: Chris Armstrong

Batala Lancaster joined in the fun.

4. Lancaster Pride 2023

Batala Lancaster joined in the fun. Photo: Chris Armstrong

