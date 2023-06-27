More photos from Lancaster’s colourful Pride festival
A parade was held around the one-way system before an afternoon of music and entertainment in Dalton Square, which included a headline performance by former Page 3 girl Samantha Fox.
Organised by the Out in the Bay charity, the event saw former Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona hosting the main stage.
Also headlining was Ross Alexander, who made his return after previously starring in 2021, while Batala Lancaster also returned to take part in the colourful parade.
Other performances include ABBA tribute Waterloo Live, and singers Johnny Wright and Conleth Kane.
Our first photo gallery of the event can be seen here, while reader Chris Armstrong has also kindly shared these photos with us.