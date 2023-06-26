Lancaster turns into a sea of colour as Pride festival is held

Lancaster was awash with colour on Sunday as the 2023 Pride festival took place.

Organised by the Out in the Bay charity, the event saw numerous people join a parade around the one-way system before an afternoon of music and entertainment in Dalton Square.

Former Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona hosted the main stage, while pop singer and former Page 3 girl Samantha Fox headlined the event, performing her hits including 'Touch Me' and 'Nothing's Gonna Stop Me Now'.

Also headlining was Ross Alexander, who made his return after previously starring in 2021, while Batala Lancaster also returned to take part in the colourful parade.

Other performances include ABBA tribute Waterloo Live, and singers Johnny Wright and Conleth Kane.

Colourful umbrellas helped keep the rain at bay.

Ready to rock at Lancaster Pride.

Ready to party at Lancaster Pride.

Batala Lancaster perform at this year's Pride.

