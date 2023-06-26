News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Lancaster turns into a sea of colour as Pride festival is held

Lancaster was awash with colour on Sunday as the 2023 Pride festival took place.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 11:09 BST

Organised by the Out in the Bay charity, the event saw numerous people join a parade around the one-way system before an afternoon of music and entertainment in Dalton Square.

Former Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona hosted the main stage, while pop singer and former Page 3 girl Samantha Fox headlined the event, performing her hits including 'Touch Me' and 'Nothing's Gonna Stop Me Now'.

Also headlining was Ross Alexander, who made his return after previously starring in 2021, while Batala Lancaster also returned to take part in the colourful parade.

Other performances include ABBA tribute Waterloo Live, and singers Johnny Wright and Conleth Kane.

Colourful umbrellas helped keep the rain at bay.

1. Lancaster Pride 2023

Colourful umbrellas helped keep the rain at bay. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Ready to rock at Lancaster Pride.

2. Lancaster Pride 2023

Ready to rock at Lancaster Pride. Photo: Tom Morbey

Photo Sales
Ready to party at Lancaster Pride.

3. Lancaster Pride 2023

Ready to party at Lancaster Pride. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Batala Lancaster perform at this year's Pride.

4. Lancaster Pride 2023

Batala Lancaster perform at this year's Pride. Photo: Tom Morbey

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:LancasterPride