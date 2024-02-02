Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Simon has been inspired to head to the capital and run the race to raise funds for the seaside venue as his partner’s grandmother is one of the numerous volunteers who have worked to bring new life to the building.

In 2023, more than 48,500 people covered the world famous 26.2 mile course from London’s Greenwich to The Mall, while thousands more completed the marathon distance wherever they wished around the globe as part of the virtual event.

The TCS London Marathon is the largest annual one-day fundraising event on the planet, with participants raising more than £1bn for good causes since the first edition in 1981. It is a celebration of fun, fundraising, fancy dress and amazing community spirit, and a triumph of positivity, inclusivity and togetherness.

Simon Malpass.

This most recent effort to raise funds for Morecambe Winter Gardens follows on from extensive work by volunteers from the Morecambe Winter Gardens Preservation Trust that has dedicated tens of thousands of hours to the cause and helped raise vital funds to revitalise the Victorian theatre.

Prof Vanessa Toulmin, chair of Morecambe Winter Gardens Trust, said: “We are so grateful that Simon – the partner of our beloved volunteer Dot's granddaughter – has committed to running the TCS London Marathon to raise money for our theatre, the Morecambe Winter Gardens.

Simon said: “This special building is the heart of Morecambe, and all the volunteers means so much to my partner’s grandma Dot. She volunteers at Morecambe Winter Gardens every week.”

For those interesting in donating, the JustGiving page for Simon’s efforts to raise funds for Morecambe Winter Gardens Preservation Trust can be found at www.justgiving.com/campaign/morecambe-winter-gardens

Inside Morecambe Winter Gardens. Photo by Damian Rose

The 2024 TCS London Marathon will take place on Sunday April 21.

The Winter Gardens is currently closed for the winter – with work under way to restore its mosaic flooring – and is due to reopen at Easter.