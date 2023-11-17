Work begins to restore historic tile flooring at Morecambe Winter Gardens

Work has started on the restoration of the mosaic flooring at Morecambe’s Winter Gardens theatre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The tesserae tiled floor is slowly being restored – cleaning the ingrained grime from 126 years of footprints and replacing damaged tiles where necessary.

The work is taking place over the winter months after the Winter Gardens Preservation Trust raised £45,000 to allow the operation to be carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specialist restoration work is required for the mosaic floor, which was designed in 1897 by the Campbell Tile Company.

Cleaning work under way on the tiles at the Winter Gardens.

Years of neglect, vandalism and damage resulted in the unique and bespoke floor having to be covered and protected, but as more people visited the building the greater the risk of possible damage became.