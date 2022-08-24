Man, 47, cautioned after spraying paint on 70 car number plates in Lancaster and Morecambe
A man who sprayed paint on dozens of car number plates across Lancaster and Morecambe has been given a police caution.
We reported earlier this month how a 47-year-old man was arrested after 70 car number plates - including a police car - in Lancaster and Morecambe were sprayed with paint.
Neighbourhood police arrested the man following CCTV enquiries and social media appeals for information.
The man admitted to all the offences in the Bowerham, Scotforth and Greaves areas of Lancaster as well as across parts of Morecambe, and also made admissions to damaging a police vehicle in the same way.
PC Simon Jones of Lancaster neighbourhood policing team has now reported that the man has received a conditional caution which will remain on his police record.
"Thank you to all the residents of Lancaster and Morecambe who reported that their vehicle number plates had been sprayed with spray paint,” he said.