Man, 47, cautioned after spraying paint on 70 car number plates in Lancaster and Morecambe

We reported earlier this month how a 47-year-old man was arrested after 70 car number plates - including a police car - in Lancaster and Morecambe were sprayed with paint.

Neighbourhood police arrested the man following CCTV enquiries and social media appeals for information.

The man admitted to all the offences in the Bowerham, Scotforth and Greaves areas of Lancaster as well as across parts of Morecambe, and also made admissions to damaging a police vehicle in the same way.

Matthew Marshall's car in Lancaster was among those vandalised.

PC Simon Jones of Lancaster neighbourhood policing team has now reported that the man has received a conditional caution which will remain on his police record.