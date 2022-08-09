Man, 47, arrested after 70 car number plates in Lancaster and Morecambe are sprayed with paint

Neighbourhood police arrested the man following CCTV enquiries and social media appeals for information.
The man has admitted to all the offences in the Lancaster and Morecambe area, and also made admissions to damaging a police vehicle in the same way.
Residents in south Lancaster first reported last Thursday that numerous cars had their number plates sprayed with black paint across several streets.
And on Monday car owners in Morecambe reported many vehicles around Schola Green Lane, Carleton Street, West End Road, Kenwood Avenue and Woodhill Lane had been damaged in a similar manner with white paint.