Live bus updates are en route to Morecambe and Carnforth

Live bus updates are returning to Lancashire as part of wider plans to improve services and give passengers quicker, clearer travel info.

Electronic displays at bus stops, interchanges and bus stations are a frequent sight in many cities across the UK and these screens will soon be seen across the county, giving passengers more accurate and up to date information while they await their bus.

Digital displays are starting to be installed at locations across Preston city centre as part of an initial order covering 59 bus stops in 24 locations, including Carnforth, Morecambe, Longridge and Penwortham.

More than 100 bus stops across east Lancashire will also benefit in early 2026 through the Levelling Up Fund, and we will gradually be rolling out the system across the county over the next couple of years.

Coun Warren Goldsworthy, cabinet member for Highways and Transport, with one of the new signs.

The system works by taking location data from the bus and using this to calculate the expected arrival time at subsequent stops. This is done on a regular basis to ensure the data is as accurate as possible. The system can also feed data to other sources, including apps and websites for all 8,000 bus stops in Lancashire.

Real-time passenger information displays were previously installed at bus stops in Preston and South Ribble but were discontinued in 2011.

Now, they're making a return thanks to Lancashire County Council’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) and a successful £50m Levelling Up Fund bid for east Lancashire.

The new system forms part of Lancashire’s Future Mobility Platform, which aims to harness AI and digital technology to modernise the county’s highways network.

Coun Warren Goldsworthy, cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: “We’re pleased to see the return of live bus arrival displays in Preston, which marks another step forward in making public transport more accessible, reliable, and user-friendly for our residents.

"This technology helps passengers plan their journeys with confidence, and its reintroduction reflects our ongoing commitment to improving the experience of bus travel across Lancashire.

"We’ll continue working closely with communities and operators to deliver better services, more frequent journeys, and smarter infrastructure – ensuring public transport remains a viable and attractive option for everyone.”