A hotly-tipped desert rock trio headline Lancaster Music Co-op’s monthly free music showcase this week.

Hailing from Salford and Manchester, Denim Breakfast promise ‘torn riffs, upturned tales and savaging beats’ when they top the bill upstairs at The Pub in China Street from 7.30pm on Friday.

Their appearance comes as the music co-op continues its campaign to raise £450,000 to fit out its non-profit rehearsal facility, recording studio and music space in Lodge Street, which has been undergoing major structural repairs.

Denim Breakfast have been compared to 90s American grunge with their swirling blend of tumbling rhythms, spiralling atmosphere and haunting vocals the backdrop for Tarantino-esque tales of murder, the macabre, romance and revenge.

Denim Breakfast.

They offer a swung, unhooked, sharp and swaying sound, a grunged-up take on the modern penchant for freeform rock - influenced by the modern psychedelia of Fontaines DC, the timeless charm of Jeff Buckley, the unavoidable abrasion of The Psychotic Monks, and the hypnotic beauty of Warpaint.

Second on the bill are upcoming local legends, Life in Neon, a dynamic four-piece pop-rock band from Lancaster whose modern twist on classic rock influences comes with a pop sensibility.

They blend infectious melodies with anthemic hooks and heartfelt lyrics, and are known for their high-energy performances and emotionally charged sound.

Their music is a fusion of nostalgia and fresh electrifying rhythms, capturing the essence of an arena in an intimate setting.

Life in Neon.

Getting proceedings off with a bang are local heroes Hummus, an eclectic four-piece prog-rock band from Lancaster and Morecambe who have contributed enormously to the local music scene, including through their promotion work.

Their offering is a deliciously saucy, savoury, odd-ball mix of original music, encompassing styles from pop and funk to grunge and hard rock.

They promise to tug on your heartstrings before lambasting you with crunchy, groovy riffs and crazy time signatures.

Co-op director Holly Blackwell, one half of nationally-acclaimed psych-rock duo The Lovely Eggs, said: “Once again we have a tremendous line-up for our monthly music night.

Hummus.

“It’s a chance to enjoy a fabulous night out, enjoying some really talented bands, while also supporting the co-op and a local pub.

“While entry is free, the generous support we receive on these nights through donations and sales of co-op merchandise are hugely appreciated and help take us that little nearer to our mission of re-opening later this year.”

The co-op has been homeless since 2018 when building owners Lancaster City Council deemed it unsafe, but now has a long-term lease, with repairs to the roof and exterior almost complete and the interior rooms slowly taking shape.

The project has been spearheaded by Carnforth-based Duckett Building Services and funded by £1.2m from the government’s Community Ownership Fund, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Lancaster’s High Street Heritage Action Zone and Lancaster City Council.

Last month the Lancaster Guardian took a look behind the scenes at how the work is progressing.

You can donate to the co-op online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-lancaster-music-coop

You can also find out more about the three bands on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/denimbreakfast/, https://www.instagram.com/lifeinneonband/ and https://www.instagram.com/hummus.the.band/