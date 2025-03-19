16 behind-the-scenes pictures show work progressing to bring Lancaster’s Music Co-op back into use

The Lodge Street building has been used as a music co-op for around 40 years, but has been closed for a few years now while work is carried out.

Our photographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard visited the building to see how the work is going, and spoke to Music Co-op director Derek Meins and project manager and architect Anthony Dickens.

A team has been working on site for 14 months, carrying out a first phase of repairing the building itself, thanks to funding from the government’s Community Ownership Fund, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Lancaster’s High Street Heritage Action Zone and Lancaster City Council.

Work has now started on the second phase, with internal renovations being carried out to build four music rehearsal rooms and a recording studio downstairs, and a large open space on the first floor.