Tabletop Republic is Lancaster’s largest hobby gaming venue where you can expect a bright, spacious and welcoming space.

Situated on Damside street, Tabletop Republic is open every day and you and your friends, or family, can rent one of its large gaming tables for a few hours or the whole day, bringing your own games or borrowing from the stay-and-play library.

Like all good hobby gaming stores, Tabletop Republic sells all sorts of board games, Pokemon and Magic the Gathering cards, Warhammer and other miniature wargames, Dungeons and Dragons and other role playing games, and all the paints, glues and accessories hobbyists need to build and paint their miniatures.

You'll find Tabletop Republic in Damside Street, next to Lancaster Bus Station.

Store owner James Smedley is a veteran of the hospitality industry who has operated bars and hotels. He brings his experience in creating a friendly, welcoming environment.

“While we have a shop and sell refreshments, Tabletop Republic is primarily a place to play games,” says James.

“We want to be the venue at the centre of an inclusive gaming community in Lancaster, so we put a lot of effort into welcoming newcomers. For example, we run a Dungeons and Dragons Adventurers League every other Tuesday which is a perfect way to get started with the game and make some new friends.

"Our online community on Discord is really friendly and a great place to find a game.”

Tabletop Republic is also wheelchair accessible and has an accessible bathroom.

Tabletop gaming is going through a golden age of popularity.

James said: “People have seen Dungeons and Dragons on Stranger Things, or they bought Warhammer figures to paint during lockdown or rediscovered their love of board games, and now they want to find people they can play with.”

Tabletop Republic has a lot to offer veteran hobbyists as well.

“Not everyone has the space to host five friends to play games, or the scenery to make a really attractive battlefield for a wargame,” added James.

Right next to the bus station, the venue is in a very convenient, central location to meet as a group of friends.

