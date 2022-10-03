Man, 31, bailed for third time after assault outside Lancaster nightclub
A 31-year-old man who was arrested after an assault outside Glow nightclub in Lancaster has been bailed for the third time by police.
By Michelle Blade
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 4:33 pm
The man from Leigh has been bailed until December 7.
He was originally arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault after an incident on June 12.
A 22-year-old man from Morecambe later died.
Glow nightclub closed 10 days after the incident, which involved a group of people ejected from the venue.
The nightclub has been taken over and will reopen under new name and ownership.