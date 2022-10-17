Olivia-Mae Mulqueeney.

Olivia was not picked as one of the semi-finalists on Saturday’s episode of The Voice on ITV1, after a sing-off against three other contestants during which they all performed 'Sandcastles' by Beyonce.

Pop star mentor Olly Murs could only pick one for the semi-final line-up and chose David Adeogun from London.

But he said: "Olivia is a little gem, I think she has huge potential I really do."

Olivia, 16, said afterwards: "What an incredible journey this has been!

"I got down to the Top 40 from 18,000 people for the adult Voice at just 16.

"It wasn’t my time tonight, I’m warming up.

"I’ve met some inspirational people along the way and I will never forget the auditions, the filming, the journeys to London.

"Thank you so much to everyone for your support!"

