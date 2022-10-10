Olivia was picked by pop star judge Olly Murs as she sang Good Without by Mimi Webb.

He will now mentor her in the next round.

After she sang, Olly Murs said: "16? Wow! That was some confidence.

Olivia Mulqueeney on The Voice.

"I absolutely loved that audition, I thought it was fantastic. It's lovely to have you on my team."

The 16-year-old also impressed coaches will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Anne-Marie.

On The Voice, the four coaches sit with their backs to the contestants as they sing, judging them on their voice alone.

They can then hit their buzzer to spin their chair to watch the rest of the performance.

Olivia Mulqueeney and Molly.

Olivia was watched in the studio by her proud parents Cheryl and Phil, and dog Molly - who later stole the show by running on stage to Olivia, before escaping to run towards the audience.

Cheryl said: "When I watch Liv sing, I feel really really proud. I still can't believe she's mine when I look at her."

Earlier this year, Olivia brought the house down when she sang a Whitney Houston classic in front of a 12,000 strong audience at Wembley Arena.

The teenager was invited by Voice In A Million to be a guest artist at a charity event, which was raising money for Adoption UK.

Olivia also raised her profile during lockdown by singing on live streams and winning an Instagram talent contest.