Lancaster teachers urge runners to help raise funds in memory of much-loved colleague

A group of Lancaster school teachers are encouraging people to take part in a charity supper run to raise money for a fund which helps give children access to music lessons.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read

The Becki Snell Music Fund allows children who may not normally be able to afford to learn a musical instrument access to do so.

Becki taught at Dallas Road Community Primary School, and also taught piano, saxophone and flute to individual pupils.

She died earlier this year at the age of 41 following a battle with depression.

Dallas Road staff and pupils wearing their Becki Snell T-shirts for the supper run.Dallas Road staff and pupils wearing their Becki Snell T-shirts for the supper run.
Sarah Hardwick, Dallas Road Primary School teacher and staff wellbeing co-ordinator, said: "We proposed to get together as a team and run in memory of Becki.

“Purple was her favourite colour (she even had a purple car!) so the T-shirt colour was obvious. She ran the staff choir and taught music throughout the school, hence the comment on the back of the shirt.

"We will be running in the LGGS supper run on June 22 where we hope to have convinced even more to run in her honour and wear the purple T-shirts raising even more money. Watch this space!

"Wayne and the team at Uniform and Leisurewear Company Ltd provided the T-shirts for free in support of the Becki Snell Music Fund."

The run will raise money for the Becki Snell Music Fund.The run will raise money for the Becki Snell Music Fund.
The teachers also completed another supper run last month to raise funds for the appeal.

For more information about the LGGS suppoer run, go online at https://www.lggs.org.uk/506/latest-news/post/131/midsummer-supper-run-register-now-and-join-us-on-22nd-june-2023

To donate to the Becki Snell Music Fund, go online at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/beckisnell

