Musical memorial fund set up in memory of popular Lancaster teacher and musician

Rebecca Snell, who died at the age of 41 following a battle with depression, was originally from the Isle of Wight but made Lancaster her home.

She taught at Dallas Road Community Primary School, and also taught piano, saxophone and flute to individual pupils.

She belonged to a church family, King’s Community Church, and was active in working with the music group and the children’s work.

Rebecca Snell.

Rebecca played and sang at church and in concerts, had written some of her own music and also some books.

Her first book, Joshua Out of the Desert, using the pen name Beckie-Jo Snell, was published in 2010 by Strategic Books.

Her second book, a short novel called Pulling the Rug, is about to be published, on April 28, by Austin Macauley.

It will be published under the pen name Beckie-Jo Browne and will be available in all major book stores and online.

Rebecca’s family has now initiated a musical memorial fund in her name to support pupils in their music education and in the learning of instruments.

Almost £6,000 has already been donated at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/beckisnell

The fund is currently being managed by King’s Community Church and administered by Dallas Road School.

Rebecca's parents, Sandra and Jonathan Snell, said: "Our beautiful and much loved daughter sadly lost her life last September. To say that we miss her is an understatement.

"Rebecca was everyone’s friend and made so many people feel special.

"Sadly, Rebecca had suffered from depression and found life too hard to cope with, which resulted in her suicide.

"While this has been really hard for us all, we believe that Rebecca had faith in God and we know we will see her again when we meet in Heaven. She is no longer suffering.

"We, her family initiated a Musical Memorial Fund in Rebecca’s name to support pupils in their music education and especially in learning of instruments.

"The fund is currently being managed by her former church in Lancaster and being administered by the school where she taught.