Lancaster Rotary clubs say thank you for £10k donated to Ukraine

So far Rotary have raised almost £10,000 and this money has been sent directly to support refugees in Poland.

Lancaster’s twin city of Lublin is the most easterly city in Poland on the frontline of receiving refugees from Ukraine.

The Rotary club of Lancaster Loyne is twinned with the Rotary club of Lublin Central who have set up a refugees’ reception centre close to the boarder. Here they can support refugees and help them on to their destinations.

Rotary clubs in the Lancaster district have thanked the public for donating money to help Ukrainian refugees.

Lublin Central Rotary Club have also bought thousands of pounds worth of medical supplies which, using their own resources and network, they have arranged to send directly to a hospital in Ukraine.