Caton group appealing for donations and medical equipment for the people of Ukraine

Caton & Friends for Ukraine was established by a Polish couple living in Caton in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Individuals as well as local businesses, churches, schools in Caton and Lancaster District, and voluntary groups across the UK and volunteers and charities in Poland have got involved.

It has also linked with volunteers in London who are part of the national organisation, British Ukrainian Aid.

Caton & Friends of Ukraine have set up a justgiving page and a Facebook page for donations of medical equipment and financial donations for the people of Ukraine.

To date the group has collected almost £3,500 on its Just Giving page and more than £500 of cash donations.

Essential items have also been donated which have been sent, not only to the border with Poland, but also into Ukraine to the hospital at Lviv.

This week 11 boxes of arts and crafts materials and 178 gift packs along with cards from eight local schools will be making their way to 120 refugee children being cared for by a charity in Lodz.

Four vans have already travelled from the Lancaster District to the Polish border.

The group is now focusing specifically on medical supplies and is asking for financial donations and medical equipment.

Maciek Dobras said on his justgiving page: “My wife, Anna, and myself are trying to play a very small part in helping Ukrainian refugees - in particular mothers and young children (fathers of those children have stayed in Ukraine to fight for their country).

"We're coordinating aid from Lancashire, alongside volunteers and charities in Poland. We're seeking to collect items that we already know are needed there, on the ground, namely:

1) toiletries and baby products, sleeping bags, blankets and first aid kits

2) items for the youngest and most vulnerable refugees: colouring books, crayons, art & craft items, small cuddly toys or books (only in Ukrainian), sweets (small packs)

3) medications for Ukrainian soldiers.