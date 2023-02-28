Lancaster pub aims to bring community together with new garden project

The pub, which benefited from a £300,000 investment from independent pub operators Punch Pubs & Co last year, continues to go from strength to strength, and is now announcing the development of a community garden within a previously unused area of the pub's large outdoor space.

The project aims to encourage people to get involved in gardening, learn about the environment, and connect with nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With new and experienced management partners Kate Brooks and Steve Porter taking over at the helm of the traditional pub, they’re looking forward to spreading some joy across as many members of the community as possible.

Management partner Steve Porter with the garden at present.

Kate said: "I’m thrilled to be launching this community garden project. Green spaces and getting together with others are essential for our physical and mental well-being, and this garden will create a space that is accessible to everyone in the local community, including local schools and charity support groups.

"The team and I hope the garden will become a place for people to connect with nature, socialise, and learn new skills.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests can also look forward to and enjoy plenty of fabulous new dishes and drinks from the pub's revamped menu that features all the traditional 'proper' pub classics you'd expect, like a hearty hand-made steak and ale pie and beautiful beer-battered fish and chips, as well as a showstopping Sunday Roast to round off the week.

The new-look Plough at Galgate.

Senior operations manager Jannine Leadbetter said: "It’s an absolute delight to be involved with this great project at the Plough. It's a lovely pub, and the evolution of this unused space into something all the community can benefit from is incredibly special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our new management partners, Kate and Steve, bring a wealth of pub expertise, local knowledge, and the perfect outlook to ensure the pub's success for many years to come."

If you would like to get involved with the project, please contact the pub by calling them on 01524 297098 or via their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ThePloughGalgate