The awards celebrate the best of brand storytelling throughout Europe, and this year’s ceremony will be held at the prestigious Mayfair Hotel in London.

The promotional film, created for blue chip electronics company Brother, follows a budding fashion designer’s journey after she buys their latest machine, the Airflow 3000.

Thanks to her new overlocker, her 'side hustle' becomes a full-time business.

Behind the scenes on the shoot for Brother (2022). Photo by Tom Morbey

The concept for the video came from the rise in the 'side hustle' culture during the pandemic.

Shane Ogley, managing director at McGill Productions, said, “We’re delighted to have made the shortlist for the Brand Film Awards.

"Our work is showcased alongside videos produced for Virgin Atlantic, IWC Schaffhausen, and Amazon.

"We worked with a relatively small budget compared to our competitors and produced a high quality and visually beautiful film. It’s a fantastic way to start the year.”

Founders Shane Ogley and Harry McGill. Photo by Tom Morbey