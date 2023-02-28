News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster production company shortlisted for film awards

Lancaster-based video production company McGill Productions has produced a promotional film that has been shortlisted for Campaign’s Brand Film Awards.

By Gayle Rouncivell
34 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 10:43am

The awards celebrate the best of brand storytelling throughout Europe, and this year’s ceremony will be held at the prestigious Mayfair Hotel in London.

The promotional film, created for blue chip electronics company Brother, follows a budding fashion designer’s journey after she buys their latest machine, the Airflow 3000.

Thanks to her new overlocker, her 'side hustle' becomes a full-time business.

Behind the scenes on the shoot for Brother (2022). Photo by Tom Morbey
The concept for the video came from the rise in the 'side hustle' culture during the pandemic.

Shane Ogley, managing director at McGill Productions, said, “We’re delighted to have made the shortlist for the Brand Film Awards.

"Our work is showcased alongside videos produced for Virgin Atlantic, IWC Schaffhausen, and Amazon.

"We worked with a relatively small budget compared to our competitors and produced a high quality and visually beautiful film. It’s a fantastic way to start the year.”

Founders Shane Ogley and Harry McGill. Photo by Tom Morbey
McGill Productions have been hard at work in recent years, producing projects for Virgin Voyages, Manchester United, Expedia, and many more global clients.

