Lancaster park cafe closes due to Storm Eowyn damage

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 27th Jan 2025, 16:54 BST
The cafe and shop at Williamson Park in Lancaster have been closed due to storm damage.

The cafe building suffered damage caused by Storm Eowyn on Friday, and has now been closed as a safety measure while it is assessed.

“We’re working hard to reopen as soon as possible but don’t worry, you can still grab a hot drink and a snack from the catering shed at the side of the outdoor seating area,” a spokesman said.

“The coffee van outside the Butterfly House is also open for drinks and snacks and this is where you can buy entry tickets for the Butterfly House and Mini Zoo.

Williamson Park cafe building.Williamson Park cafe building.
“Portable toilet facilities are available to the side of the Ashton Memorial.”

See our picture gallery of local storm damage including trees down in Williamson Park on Friday: https://www.lancasterguardian.co.uk/news/emergency-incident/storm-eowyn-dramatic-pictures-of-fallen-trees-as-high-winds-batter-lancaster-4959021

