Lancaster park cafe closes due to Storm Eowyn damage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The cafe and shop at Williamson Park in Lancaster have been closed due to storm damage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cafe building suffered damage caused by Storm Eowyn on Friday, and has now been closed as a safety measure while it is assessed.

“We’re working hard to reopen as soon as possible but don’t worry, you can still grab a hot drink and a snack from the catering shed at the side of the outdoor seating area,” a spokesman said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The coffee van outside the Butterfly House is also open for drinks and snacks and this is where you can buy entry tickets for the Butterfly House and Mini Zoo.

Williamson Park cafe building.

“Portable toilet facilities are available to the side of the Ashton Memorial.”

See our picture gallery of local storm damage including trees down in Williamson Park on Friday: https://www.lancasterguardian.co.uk/news/emergency-incident/storm-eowyn-dramatic-pictures-of-fallen-trees-as-high-winds-batter-lancaster-4959021