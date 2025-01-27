Lancaster park cafe closes due to Storm Eowyn damage
The cafe building suffered damage caused by Storm Eowyn on Friday, and has now been closed as a safety measure while it is assessed.
“We’re working hard to reopen as soon as possible but don’t worry, you can still grab a hot drink and a snack from the catering shed at the side of the outdoor seating area,” a spokesman said.
“The coffee van outside the Butterfly House is also open for drinks and snacks and this is where you can buy entry tickets for the Butterfly House and Mini Zoo.
“Portable toilet facilities are available to the side of the Ashton Memorial.”
