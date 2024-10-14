Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For four days every October, Lancaster secures its reputation as Lancashire’s capital of music, thanks to the city’s annual music festival.

Once again this year, thousands of people poured into Lancaster to enjoy their favourite band or embrace a new musical experience among more than 500 events.

No wonder the award-winning Lancaster Music Festival is so popular – where else could residents and visitors enjoy such an eclectic mix of music, mostly for free?

One minute a festivalgoer could be listening to traditional Chinese music performed in the glamorous surroundings of the Music Room and the next be foot tapping to the beat of a samba band in Market Square or rocking out to riffs and rhythms emanating from many of the city centre’s pubs.

The Uptown Monotones kicked off Lancaster Music Festival on Thursday. Photo by Nettlespie Photo

Lancaster Music Festival certainly created a buzz about the city centre streets, squares, cafes, bars, shops, schools, libraries and even churches, and for the first time the music even spread to Lancaster University campus.

Also new for 2024 was the Family Festival featuring CBeebies Music Storyland which proved you’re never too young to get into the groove, and a range of masterclasses and workshops provided opportunities to learn new musical skills.

Dallas Road Community Primary School hosted its very own stage, musical activity bus and immersive playground installation courtesy of More Music.

And the popular Melodrome stage found itself a new home this year in Dalton Square.

Siqian Li plays a 'secret' gig in the Music Room during Lancaster Music Festival. Photo by Nettlespie Photo

Even the rain on Saturday afternoon didn’t stop the music from playing as at many of the events, large and small, it was standing room only.

Dance, street theatre and burlesque added to the busy events programme presented across 50 indoor and outdoor venues, one of the most unusual being A-Wing at Lancaster Castle which hosted the launch party featuring festival favourites, The Uptown Monotones.

The Sugarhouse was back on the festival programme and Kanteena celebrated five years since it opened during the 2019 festival by hosting Lancaster Music Co-op’s take-over event starring Lancaster legends past and present – The Milltown Brothers and The Lovely Eggs.

“Lancaster, you sure know how to party!” said festival directors, Jonny Vince, Lucy Reynolds, Tim Tomlinson and Stuart Marshall.

“Thank you for the music, all the music. Every single gig was important in creating a wildly diverse four days of musical mayhem and joy.”

This year’s festival was sponsored by Lancaster BID, Lancaster Brewery and Lancaster University, and received crowdfunding support from Lancashire Culture and Sports Fund. It was also funded by local and regional sponsors, trusts and funds.