The 2024 event kicked off on Thursday (October 10) at A Wing at Lancaster Castle with the launch party featuring festival favourites, The Uptown Monotones.

The sound of music for all tastes continued through to Sunday with more than 500 events in total.

Photographers were out and about capturing many of these events. We hope you enjoy this look at just some of those pictures.

1 . Lancaster Music Festival 2024 Festival goers in Bier & Twist. Photo: Joshua Brandwood Photo Sales

2 . Lancaster Music Festival 2024 Local favourites, Lowes, with their appreciative audience at Lancaster Music Festival. Photo: Nettlespie Photo Photo Sales