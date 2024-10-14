37 lively pictures as thousands pack venues for Lancaster Music Festival 2024

By Debbie Butler
Published 14th Oct 2024, 11:46 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 10:48 BST
Lancaster was packed over the weekend as thousands of people enjoyed this year’s music festival.

The 2024 event kicked off on Thursday (October 10) at A Wing at Lancaster Castle with the launch party featuring festival favourites, The Uptown Monotones.

The sound of music for all tastes continued through to Sunday with more than 500 events in total.

Photographers were out and about capturing many of these events. We hope you enjoy this look at just some of those pictures.

Festival goers in Bier & Twist.

1. Lancaster Music Festival 2024

Festival goers in Bier & Twist. Photo: Joshua Brandwood

Local favourites, Lowes, with their appreciative audience at Lancaster Music Festival.

2. Lancaster Music Festival 2024

Local favourites, Lowes, with their appreciative audience at Lancaster Music Festival. Photo: Nettlespie Photo

Lois.

3. Lancaster Music Festival 2024

Lois. Photo: Joshua Brandwood

Fun in The Sun Hotel.

4. Lancaster Music Festival 2024

Fun in The Sun Hotel. Photo: Joshua Brandwood

