Held at Morecambe Golf Club, the tournament saw 16 teams of four take part in a shotgun start competition playing to a Stableford scoring system. A grand total of £1,196 was raised for Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s silver jubilee Guiding Light Appeal.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s Guiding Light Appeal is bringing SGRT – surface guided radiotherapy treatment – to Rosemere Cancer Centre at the Royal Preston Hospital this month.

The centre undertakes all radiotherapy for the whole of Lancashire and South Cumbria, including the Lancaster and Morecambe area, treating approximately 240 patients a day five days a week. Of these patients, approximately one in every five has an LA postcode.

Michael Burton (left), of event sponsors Burton & Fisher Financial Services, and Trevor Bentley (centre), of Morecambe Golf Club, present Dan Hill, of Rosemere Cancer Foundation, with the golf day donation for the charity’s Guiding Light Appeal.

SGRT, which uses a beam guiding near infra-red light system, will benefit every one of them and all future radiotherapy patients. Its arrival means Rosemere Cancer Centre will become just the 15th out of the UK’s 65 specialist cancer centres to provide SGRT.

Dan Hill, chief officer of Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We are very grateful to Burton & Fisher Financial Services Ltd for hosting this event in support of our appeal.

“Thank you to Morecambe Golf Club, the club’s Trevor Bentley, a supporter of ours who suggested the appeal as a worthy cause, and everyone who played and made the day a great success.”

