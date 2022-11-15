Family-owned flooring provider Plusfloor is thrilled to be a finalist for the Mixology North22 Awards which celebrate the very best projects, products and people in commercial interior design.

The business has made the shortlist with its new to the market Versailles collection which marks a turning point for vinyl flooring.

“We are delighted to be shortlisted as Mixology finalists,” said Joseph Whiley, Commercial Director.

Lincoln Gibson, Projects Director, showcases Plusfloor’s recently-launched LVT Versailles panel to a customer in one of their showrooms.

“Our Versailles is the first TrueGrain single-format LVT panel to market and offers the same luxury finish as wooden flooring, without the huge price tag. With its innovative design and features, Versailles is progressive – shifting the stigma that vinyl flooring has archaically carried.”

Providers of luxury vinyl and carpet tiles, Plusfloor pave the way for innovation in their sector. They have a comprehensive range of flooring solutions in luxury vinyl – including chevron, herringbone, planks, tiles, and panels – as well as a competitive range of design-led carpet tiles, in a choice of fitting systems suitable for both commercial and residential interiors.

Newly launched, their Versailles luxury vinyl panel has their signature TrueGrain embossed finish. With an ultra-realistic look and feel, TrueGrain follows the patterns in the wood grain, allowing for a visually better finish, comparable to the natural textured grain of a real hardwood floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad