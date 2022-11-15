Room 12 in Dalton Square has never lost its touch over the years since it was first established in 1997.

Owner, Suzanne and the team – Emma and Sara – say they had an incredible 25th anniversary weekend thanks to all their fantastic customers.

"Our team may only be small but our passion for Room 12 is huge,” they say.

Owner Suzanne and the team - Emma and Sara - have just recently celebrated Room 12’s 25th birthday.

"We pride ourselves on offering the latest fashion for women of all ages, at affordable prices. We add something different to the high street of Lancaster by offering a personal customer service experience, no matter the occasion.”

Over the years Room 12 has gone from strength to strength. They have moved down the road from where they originally opened to a bigger store over two floors which gives them more room for clothes!

At the forefront of the successful boutique is Suzanne, whose style and smile has never changed in 25 years. From window displays to sweeping the floors, she’s a hands on boss.

"As a team, we truly care about our customers and the experience they have whilst shopping in store – and online – with us,” said Room 12.

"We believe quality customer service is essential to how we run our business and it is a proven success in all of Lancaster’s independent businesses. We want our customers to leave our shop feeling amazing and wanting to come back to us.”

Room 12 now has a steady online presence through its social media pages, which grew massively through the many lockdowns. As Social Media Manager, Emma has taken to running the online side of the business with “amazing input and help from Sara”, who joined Room 12 this year.

Suzanne, Emma and Sara would like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to each and every person who has shopped with them and continues to do so in such challenging times.

