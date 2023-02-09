Lancaster Monopoly: readers have their say on which landmarks should appear on the board game

The new game could see Lancaster landmarks such as Lancaster Castle, Lancaster University, the Maritime Museum, Lancaster Priory and Williamson Park’s iconic Ashton Memorial replacing the likes of ‘Mayfair’ and ‘Park Lane’ from the classic Monopoly.

Monopoly have been producing local versions of the original game for around 20 years, and so far there are about 40 UK cities in the range – including Preston and Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The selection process for picking new cities looks at various factors, including Pride, Beauty, Sense of Community and Distinct Heritage.

The Mayor of Lancaster Coun Joyce Pritchard with Mr Monopoly at the launch event of Lancaster's version of Monopoly. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Mayor of Lancaster Coun Joyce Pritchard said: “The creation of a Lancaster edition of, arguably, the world’s favourite family board game is great news for the area."

The game will hit the shops this October in time for Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, before it goes into production the public is being invited to nominate Lancaster landmarks and cards to feature in the game.

On our Facebook pages, it's been a hot topic of conversation among our readers as people name their favourite locations that they'd like to see on the board.

Which Lancaster landmarks do you think should make it onto the Monopoly board?

By far the most popular spots have been The Dukes, The Grand and The Priory - alongside the more obvious Lancaster Castle, Williamson Park and the Ashton Memorial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other favourites are the Maritime Museum, the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, Giant Axe, while long-standing pubs The Brown Cow and The Three Mariners - the oldest in Lancaster - got honorable mentions.

Other suggestions include the Royal Albert Hospital, Horseshoe Corner and St George's Quay.

Suggested stations include Lancaster Castle Station, Lancaster Greaves Station, Lancaster Green Ayre Station and Lancaster bus station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the more unusual suggestions have been Margaret Maw's idea of Westfield War Memorial Village, and Christina Hartley who suggested Ken Allen's scrapyard as a tribute to the popular late businessman.

Jean Dobson suggested Penny's Hospital Almshouses, while Gill Bushell suggested the Pendle Witches, as well as Lancaster Canal and Lancaster Cathedral.

And Christina Price offered up White Cross and Dalton Square among her ideas.

Sue Mattinson had a host of ideas, including the Roundhouse, the university underpass, Common Garden Street bus stop, the Millennium Bridge, Carlisle Bridge and Ryelands Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diana Shaw came up with the Judges' Lodgings, the University of Cumbria, Lancaster University, Penny Street, Common Garden Street and the Bobbin.

Meanwhile others have seen the opportunity to have a gentle joke at the expense of Lancaster's regular traffic woes.

Sky Brooks said: "The road is closed. Miss a turn as you find your way out of the one-way system."

And James Dawson said: "The Shrimp roundabout can have two lanes but no one has any idea which lane leads to where!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don't forget that if you want to nominate a location, you have to do so in one of these two ways - by email to [email protected] or via the official Lancaster Monopoly Facebook page.