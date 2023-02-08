Lancaster has been officially named as one of two new cities to be given its own official Monopoly board.

The new game will see Lancaster landmarks such as Lancaster Castle, Lancaster University, the Maritime Museum, Lancaster Priory and Williamson Park’s iconic Ashton Memorial replacing the likes of ‘Mayfair’ and ‘Park Lane’ from the classic Monopoly.

The game will hit the shops this October in time for Christmas.

But before it goes into production the public is being invited to nominate Lancaster landmarks and cards to feature in the game.

You can do this in one of these two ways - by email to [email protected] or via the official Lancaster Monopoly Facebook page.

Suggestions can be made until 11.59pm on February 21.

1 . Monopoly: Lancaster Edition The Mayor of Lancaster Coun Joyce Pritchard at the launch event of Lancaster's version of Monopoly. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . Monopoly: Lancaster Edition The Mayor of Lancaster Coun Joyce Pritchard with Mr Monopoly at the launch event of Lancaster's version of Monopoly. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . Monopoly: Lancaster Edition Mr Monopoly jumps for joy at the launch event of Lancaster's edition of Monopoly on the steps of Ashton Memorial in Williamson Park. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

4 . Monopoly: Lancaster Edition The Mayor of Lancaster Coun Joyce Pritchard with Mr Monopoly and Ella Gibbs, Game Maker, Winning Moves, at the launch event of Lancaster's version of Monopoly. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales