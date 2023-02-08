In pictures: Lancaster to have its own edition of Monopoly
Lancaster has been officially named as one of two new cities to be given its own official Monopoly board.
The new game will see Lancaster landmarks such as Lancaster Castle, Lancaster University, the Maritime Museum, Lancaster Priory and Williamson Park’s iconic Ashton Memorial replacing the likes of ‘Mayfair’ and ‘Park Lane’ from the classic Monopoly.
The game will hit the shops this October in time for Christmas.
But before it goes into production the public is being invited to nominate Lancaster landmarks and cards to feature in the game.
You can do this in one of these two ways - by email to [email protected] or via the official Lancaster Monopoly Facebook page.
Suggestions can be made until 11.59pm on February 21.