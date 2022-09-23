Lancaster Maternity Unit team raises more than £1k for hospitals charity at Tough Mudder challenge

The team from the Royal Lancaster Infirmary maternity unit tackled a series of obstacle, including muddy pools, ice baths, steep slippery walls, barbed wire and even electric shocks when they took part in the recent Tough Mudder event at Cholmondeley Castle, Cheshire.

Funds raised by the team will go to Bay Hospitals Charity, which funds the latest equipment for University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust to help make patients more comfortable and ensure they get the best possible care and treatment.

The Royal Lancaster Infirmary Maternity Unit Tough Mudder team.

Team member Kirsty Sterndale-Bennett, one of the midwives in the department, said: “We had an absolutely amazing time, got very muddy, and jumped, leaped, and swam through a lot of obstacles!

“We’ve raised a fantastic amount of money for the maternity unit and are very proud of ourselves.”

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust Non-Executive Director, Adrian Leather, said: “The team should quite rightly be very proud of themselves for completing this fun challenge and for raising such a fantastic amount of money for the charity.

“Thank you to everyone who took part and the generous sponsors who have contributed to the team’s fundraising total.”

To donate and support your local NHS hospital, contact Bay Hospitals Charity on 01524 516064 or email [email protected]

Donate to the team’s fund-raising total at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kirsty-sterndale-bennett2