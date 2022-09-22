National Highways have confirmed today, Thursday, that the scheduled full closures will now not take place.

Instead, work will be carried out overnight on specific dates, and there will then be lane closures for four weeks from October 2.

A spokesman said: “Having taken on board recent feedback in response to the disruption caused by the last weekend closure we are no longer planning any full weekend motorway closures for the remainder of the project.

The M6 at Lancaster. Photo: National Highways

“As you may be aware, this essential work is taking place to remove and replace the existing road surface and waterproofing system on two bridges which carry the M6.

“Some previously scheduled works will continue with overnight lane closures on the southbound carriageway this Friday (September 23) and a single overnight full closure on the northbound carriageway (J32-33) on Monday (September 26) between 9pm and 5am.

“The new schedule of works will be carried out using lane closures for four weeks starting on Sunday October 2, which will ensure the motorway remains open during the daytime providing a safe environment for both workers and road users.

"This will result in the following:

“Overnight closure of the M6 southbound on Saturday October 1 (9pm-5am) to enable the installation of traffic management systems.

“From Sunday October 2, for four weeks, the M6 southbound (J33-32) will have permanent daytime lane closures (with speed restrictions) with two narrow lanes remaining open during the day.

“During the same period, overnight restrictions (typically 9pm to 5am) will be in place throughout, which will result in the closure of the M6 southbound carriageway(J33-32).

"A fully signed diversion route will be in place using the A6 from M6 J33 before re-joining the motorway network at M55 (J1).

“Additional lane closures on the northbound carriageway (typically 9pm-5am) will also be in place for the duration of these works.

“The works will require four weeks for completion. However, these may need to be extended if affected by inclement weather.

“We will keep customers updated [on the National Highways website] and on our social media channels, National Highways North West on Facebook and @HighwaysNWest on Twitter

The change follows large-scale criticism after chaos ensued earlier this month when motorists were left in tailbacks lasting up to 12 hours during the first of four planned weekend closures of the road.

Last weekend the closure was put on hold by Highways England due to the Queen’s funeral service taking place on Monday.

We reported on Wednesday that National Highways had issued a statement on their website saying that the road would remain open throughout the weekend.

They said they had “taken on board” the criticism received and planned to “do things differently” - including a single overnight closure on Friday only.

However, the statement was later removed from the website causing further confusion to thousands of motorists trying to plan their weekend travel.