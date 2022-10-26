Oglethorpe, Sturton & Gillibrand solicitors, of Castle Park, say they are “over the moon” that their Agricultural Department has been listed in Chambers and Partners.

This is a big accolade for the team, and in particular, John Myers, Partner and Head of the Agricultural Department, who is personally listed.

Chambers and Partners ranks the world’s leading law firms and lawyers based on case studies, testimonials, and client and intermediary recommendations.

The Oglethorpe, Sturton & Gillibrand agricultural team.

Amongst the praise, the team are applauded for their “excellent depth of knowledge and experience”, and for being “efficient with communication” and providing “high levels of service”.

Mr Myers said: “The firm is really pleased to be recognised by Chambers and is keen to continue to strive to provide the best service we can to our clients.”

The firm’s agricultural solicitors provide a full range of advice on all agricultural matters including sales and purchases of farms, forestry, woodland, moorland and landed estates, landlord and tenant arrangements, environmental issues, sporting and fishing rights, boundary and property disputes, as well as farming partnerships and succession planning.

The team boasts a wealth of specialist experience with John Myers at the helm, fellow partner Avelina Wright and experienced solicitors Lara McIntosh and Michael Rutter.

Avelina manages the firm’s Kirkby Lonsdale office.

Mr Myers added: “We would especially like to thank our clients for their continued support and loyalty, and we will