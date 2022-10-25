Work this week began on the former Bensons for Beds store in Brock Street.

Permission was granted in December 2014 for the property to be redeveloped as 35 student flats.

However, no work has taken place on the site since, and Lancaster City Council has now confirmed that the planning permission has lapsed.

The former Bensons for Beds store in Brock Street. Photo: Google Street View

Documents from the decision in 2014 state that "The development to which this permission relates must be started not later than the expiration of three years beginning with the date of this permission to comply with the requirements of Section 91 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990."

This means applicant Inayat Munshi now needs to reapply to the council for renewed planning permission in order to carry out the renovation work.

A spokesperson for Lancaster City Council said: “Planning permission to convert 5-11 Brock Street into 35 studio apartments with new retail frontages on the ground floor was granted in December 2014, with a standard condition that the development had to start within three years.

“The applicant was informed in 2018 that they had failed to discharge all the pre-development conditions in time and that their planning permission had lapsed. They will therefore need to reapply for planning permission.

“In principle the city council supports the positive re-use of this important building. As such, we would urge the building owners to submit their planning application as soon as possible.