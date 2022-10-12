Baines Wilson, based at Lancaster Business Park, has earned high praise for its excellence in commercial property, litigation, corporate and commercial, and employment law in the new edition of the Legal 500.

Baines Wilson, which has an office in Carlisle too, has held its own against national and large regional law firms based in Manchester and Liverpool.

Legal 500 publishers carry out extensive research and thousands of client interviews to gauge the strengths of law firms and lawyers.

Members of the Baines Wilson employment team, based at Lancaster Business Park.

The guide praises Baines Wilson’s “knowledgeable and patient” corporate and commercial team and its “exceptional” head of department Andrew Hill.

Andrew’s colleagues Kate Parker and Jennifer Bell also earn a mention, the latter for her “expert knowledge of the transport sector”.

In employment law, Baines Wilson have been ranked a band above previous years and commercial property is another strength highlighted where Duncan Harty, Sean Logue, Naren Deen and Elizabeth Sewell are singled out for praise.

The team is cited as having wide ranging expertise, able to advise on dismissal of senior managers and executives and represent employers at The Employment Tribunal. In litigation, Christopher Clayton is recognised.