Prominent listed buildings in Lancaster 'being encouraged to fall down'

That is the view of Lancaster Civic Vision, which aims to monitor planning proposals currently under consideration.

Listed buildings have in the past needed to be demolished in order to protect the public due to neglect or vandalism, and Lancaster Civic Vision is becoming increasingly concerned about the number of prominent buildings, mostly under the ownership of local property developers, which are being neglected and allowed to fall into dereliction without realistic proposals being put forward to the city council for their development.

Examples include:

The Alexandra – Grade ll Listed building – with its upper floors open to the elements after window removal. Photo: Andrew Reilly

The Alexandra Hall, an important listed building on Penny Street, which has had all upper window frames removed and stands open to all weathers, with the fabric inevitably deteriorating. No action has been taken since planning permission to convert it into an apart-hotel was refused over a year ago. The Odd Fellows Hall in Brock Street, another listed building, which has been allowed to deteriorate to such an extent that Lancaster Civic Vision fear there must be serious concerns about the safely of the structure. Planning permission for the conversion of the building into student accommodation lapsed some years ago, but still there is no evidence of any proposed development for the site. In Bowerham, the Parkfield Garage has been the subject of planning disputes over a number of years. The Bowling Green pub, on the main A6 approach into Lancaster, is another prominently visible building which has lain unoccupied for some years, and is deteriorating rapidly, whilst no planning applications have yet been received by the city council.

A Lancaster Civic Vision spokesman said: "We are aware of the efforts of the Planning Department’s Enforcement Team in trying to engage with developers to take responsibility for their properties, but their resources and powers are sadly limited.

"The old saying goes that ‘you never get a second chance to make a first impression’.

"Is this the impression we want visitors and tourists to our city to take away with them?"

Odd Fellows Hall, Brock Street. Photo: Andrew Reilly

Lancaster City Council has been approached for comment.

