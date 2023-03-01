News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster firm which brews CBD-infused beer becomes first of its kind to be listed in major UK supermarket

An award-winning Lancaster firm which produces CBD-infused beer is announced that its range of CBD infused craft beers and ciders are now available at major UK supermarket Ocado.

By Gayle Rouncivell
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 9:30am

This marks the first time a CBD-infused beer brand has been listed in a UK supermarket, making it a ground-breaking moment for the industry.

Cannabrew is a sustainable CBD-infused brewery based in Lancaster.

Ocado is a leading online supermarket in the UK, offering customers a wide range of products including groceries, household essentials, and health and beauty products.

Cannabrew was set up by founder Elliot Horner after he suffered with rugby injuries.
With the addition of Cannabrew’s products to its offering, Ocado customers can now enjoy a range of CBD-infused craft beers and ciders.

Cannabrew's products are created using only the finest natural ingredients and infused with CBD, a non-psychoactive compound found in hemp.

Owned by young entrepreneur Elliot Horner, 24, Cannabrew has quickly gained a reputation for producing innovative and delicious products.

Cannabrew is now on sale at Ocado.
The company's commitment to quality has earned them numerous awards, including a gold medal at the World Beer Awards.

"We are thrilled to be the first CBD-infused beer brand to be listed in a major UK supermarket," said Elliot, founder and CEO of Cannabrew.

"This is a major milestone for us and for the industry as a whole. Our range of CBD-infused craft beers and ciders offer consumers a unique drinking experience that not only tastes great but also provides a great way of unwinding.

"This new listing means we can get our products into even more hands and will act as a catapult for more listings to come."

Cannabrew's products are available at Ocado both online and in store.

