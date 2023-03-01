Lancaster firm which brews CBD-infused beer becomes first of its kind to be listed in major UK supermarket
An award-winning Lancaster firm which produces CBD-infused beer is announced that its range of CBD infused craft beers and ciders are now available at major UK supermarket Ocado.
This marks the first time a CBD-infused beer brand has been listed in a UK supermarket, making it a ground-breaking moment for the industry.
Ocado is a leading online supermarket in the UK, offering customers a wide range of products including groceries, household essentials, and health and beauty products.
With the addition of Cannabrew’s products to its offering, Ocado customers can now enjoy a range of CBD-infused craft beers and ciders.
Cannabrew's products are created using only the finest natural ingredients and infused with CBD, a non-psychoactive compound found in hemp.
Owned by young entrepreneur Elliot Horner, 24, Cannabrew has quickly gained a reputation for producing innovative and delicious products.
The company's commitment to quality has earned them numerous awards, including a gold medal at the World Beer Awards.
"We are thrilled to be the first CBD-infused beer brand to be listed in a major UK supermarket," said Elliot, founder and CEO of Cannabrew.
"This is a major milestone for us and for the industry as a whole. Our range of CBD-infused craft beers and ciders offer consumers a unique drinking experience that not only tastes great but also provides a great way of unwinding.
"This new listing means we can get our products into even more hands and will act as a catapult for more listings to come."
Cannabrew's products are available at Ocado both online and in store.