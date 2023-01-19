Lancaster firm which brews CBD-infused beer celebrates £250k expansion plans

Cannabrew is a sustainable CBD-infused brewery based in Lancaster.

Its successful funding application means it can now expand on its premises to set up a brewery and taproom next to Lancaster University, providing students and locals with a unique and exciting dining and drinking experience.

The brewery, which has received multiple awards for its innovative approach to brewing, will continue to create high-quality, CBD-infused beers that are both delicious and beneficial for overall health and wellness.

Cannabrew was set up by founder Elliot Horner after he suffered with rugby injuries.

With the expansion, the firm will be able to increase production and offer a wider variety of beers to customers.

The taproom will provide a comfortable and inviting atmosphere for students, locals, and visitors to enjoy Cannabrew beers and learn more about the benefits of CBD.

They will also be offering food options, live music and events to enhance the experience.

A spokesman said: "We are excited to be opening our doors in early March and look forward to welcoming everyone to our new taproom.

"This expansion is a huge step for our brewery, and we are grateful for the support of our investors and customers."

With a mission to do as much as they can for the planet, Cannabrew also plant two trees for every case of beer they sell and are on a mission to plant a million trees by 2023.

Founder and director Elliot Horner discovered the benefits of CBD during a semi-professional rugby career.

Sick of aches and pains, he was introduced to CBD and set about creating one of the UK's first CBD-infused craft breweries.