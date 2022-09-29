Lancaster cyclist targeted by robber who pushes him off his bike and then rides away on it

The 54-year-old victim had been cycling along the cycle track parallel to Morecambe Road towards Lancaster city centre.

After crossing Millennium Bridge, a man dressed in a black coat and black pants ran after him towards the stone bridge, before pushing the victim off his bike.

He then took his bike and cycled back across Millennium Bridge towards Skerton.

The man had just cycled across the Millennium Bridge into Lancaster when he was robbed of his bike. Photo: Google Street View

The robbery occurred at 4.40pm on Tuesday September 27, and police said there were a lot of people in the vicinity, some of whom spoke to the victim.

The bike stolen was an orange and black Trek mountain bike.