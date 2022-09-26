News you can trust since 1837
Two arrested after 19-year-old is robbed at knifepoint in Lancaster

A 19-year-old man was robbed at knifepoint near the Millennium Bridge in Lancaster.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Monday, 26th September 2022, 1:04 pm

The teenager was in Lune Street - which runs alongside Our Lady’s Catholic College and also leads towards the Millennium Bridge and cycle path - just before 3.30pm on Saturday when he was approached by his attackers.

He was not injured, but his bag and wallet were stolen before the offenders made off.

A 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, both from Lancaster, were later arrested on suspicion of robbery and bailed until October 23.

Lune Street in Lancaster. Photo: Google Street View