Two arrested after 19-year-old is robbed at knifepoint in Lancaster
A 19-year-old man was robbed at knifepoint near the Millennium Bridge in Lancaster.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Monday, 26th September 2022, 1:04 pm
The teenager was in Lune Street - which runs alongside Our Lady’s Catholic College and also leads towards the Millennium Bridge and cycle path - just before 3.30pm on Saturday when he was approached by his attackers.
He was not injured, but his bag and wallet were stolen before the offenders made off.
A 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, both from Lancaster, were later arrested on suspicion of robbery and bailed until October 23.