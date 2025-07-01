Lancaster community centre to host annual festival this weekend

Festival fever is set to peak at Barton Road Centre this weekend as they proudly present their Lowest Point Festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The afternoon has a great line-up, starring Lancaster Music Centre’s big band, local guitarist Andy Creevy and the centre’s very own award winning Barton Road Community Choir.

There will also be home made cake, a craft stall, Peter Macari will be selling ice cream from his van in the back garden, the battle re-enactment group will be battling on the field, the Mayor will be there and, weather-permitting, the cafe will move outside into the garden, which has seen major improvements this summer thanks to a committed group of green fingered garden volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community co-ordinator Michael Hind said, “The Lowest Point Festival is coming together really well – all of our acts who are all giving their time for free to support the centre. I’m looking forward to opening the doors on Saturday and welcoming regulars and first timers to Barton Road.”

Members of Barton Road choir in rehearsal for the Lowest Point Festival.

Michael, who has been in post since last September, added: “Running a festival here gives us the opportunity to showcase some of the great things that go on at the centre – it really is a brilliant, vibrant community space. I’ve been amazed at the variety of things which goes on here – from the monthly Bonsai Group to the Battle Re-enactment Group – there really is something for everyone – and for some people it’s a real lifeline!”

The Barton Road Community Choir have been rehearsing their set for Saturday and are ready to take to the stage. The choir, which won the title of Lancashire’s People’s Choice Choir of the Year last year, has grown to a 50 strong membership.

Last month, they sang with Aled Jones at the Grand Theatre.

Lowest Point Festival started in 2023 to complement the Highest Point Festival held at Williamson Park just up the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People loved the idea,” said chair of trustees Janine Bebbington. “It seemed to capture their imaginations – especially when ticket holders were issued with glow sticks and our performers were given lanyards on arrival – It’s all daft! But it’s also a grand opportunity to celebrate the centre which is used by so many people across the community.”

Tickets are £5. Call Michael on 01524 65622 to book your place.