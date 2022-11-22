Lancaster Christmas Lights Switch On: When and where all the events are taking place this weekend
This Sunday sees the Christmas Lights Switch On taking place in Lancaster to formally launch the festive season in the city centre.
Coinciding with Lancashire Day, the Switch On Stage Show in Market Square will feature a packed line up of local bands.
Headliners The Lancashire Hotpots – scheduled to perform from 4.35-5.10pm – promise a rip-roaring Lancashire start to the festive season with supporting acts The Howling Clowns, The Fourth Colour, Olivia-Mae MulQueeney from The Voice, C & C Entertainments as well as The Dukes, Lancaster Grand, Laura Sandham School of Dance and The Performance Studios taking to the stage from 2pm onwards.
Lancashire Day traditions will be further marked with a performance from Red Rose Morris at 11.30am on Horseshoe Corner and the reading of the Lancashire Day Proclamation by the Right Worshipful Mayor of Lancaster, Coun Joyce Pritchard, on the main stage at 3pm.
CancerCare's Santa Dash also returns to the city centre this Sunday at 1.30pm with Samba Espirito and of course Santa will be there himself to help with the much-anticipated countdown at 5.10pm.
The weekend also marks the launch of Lancaster On Ice with Dalton Square transformed into a magical winter wonderland.
This weekend is just the start of a fun-filled festive season in Lancaster city centre. For full details of all events, pick up a copy of the Love Lancaster Love Christmas booklet from Lancaster VIC, businesses across the city centre or being handed out at the Christmas Lights Switch On. The booklet also has details of late-night shopping, free Christmas parking, a voucher for free Bay DayRider bus ticket and an entry form for the Reindeer Trail.