Here's more pictures of the Morecambe Bay Business Awards ceremony

The Lancaster Guardian and Morecambe Visitor hosted more than 200 guests for our Bay Business Awards glittering ceremony at the Mazuma Stadium on Friday evening.

By Debbie Butler
15 minutes ago
Updated 22nd Nov 2022, 11:29am

Below you’ll find a selection of pictures taken on the night, where guests enjoyed a three course dinner and entertainment from host Jordan Williams, of ITV’s Starstruck.

Our picture gallery showcasing all our winners can be found here

The awards were sponsored by Lancaster City Council and Lancaster and Morecambe College.

Supporting category sponsors were 3-1-5 X-Force, Salt Ayre Leisure Centre, Morecambe Care, Travis Perkins, EDF Energy, Uniform & Leisurewear Company, Westmorland Homecare Lancaster & Morecambe and Morecambe Football Club.

1. Our Ambassador

Paul Cusimano with his Lancaster & Morecambe Ambassador Award.

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

2. All smiles

Eventus Recruitment Group win the Business Support Services Award.

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

3. A night for celebration

Guests at the Bay Business Awards 2022.

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

4. Winning line-up

All the Bay Business Award winners.

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

