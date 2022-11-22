Here's more pictures of the Morecambe Bay Business Awards ceremony
The Lancaster Guardian and Morecambe Visitor hosted more than 200 guests for our Bay Business Awards glittering ceremony at the Mazuma Stadium on Friday evening.
Below you’ll find a selection of pictures taken on the night, where guests enjoyed a three course dinner and entertainment from host Jordan Williams, of ITV’s Starstruck.
The awards were sponsored by Lancaster City Council and Lancaster and Morecambe College.
Supporting category sponsors were 3-1-5 X-Force, Salt Ayre Leisure Centre, Morecambe Care, Travis Perkins, EDF Energy, Uniform & Leisurewear Company, Westmorland Homecare Lancaster & Morecambe and Morecambe Football Club.